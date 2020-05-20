Single vehicle crashes though wall of Peshtigo garden center

Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash in the Town of Peshtigo early Wednesday morning.

According to the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, fire personnel, EMS and law enforcement were dispatched to the area of US-41 at Erik's Garden Center at 2:26 a.m. for a one vehicle crash.

The vehicle had crashed into one of the buildings at the garden center, stopping just short of hitting the occupied residential portion of the building.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the two individuals stuck inside the crashed car.

The Town of Peshtigo Fire Department told TV6 & FOX UP that both individuals in the vehicle were transported to Aurora Bay Care Hospital in Marinette for treatment of their injuries.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Emergency personnel cleared the scene around 4:00 a.m. after removing the vehicle, checking structural damage to the building, and shutting off power to the affected area.

No information was released about the cause of the crash or names of the individuals involved.

