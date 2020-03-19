Single mother of six, breast cancer survivor dies from coronavirus in Wash.

A single mother of six from Washington state is being remembered by friends and family after she lost her life to coronavirus.

A mother of six and cancer survivor from Washington has lost her life to coronavirus. (KOMO, Rutter Family Photos, CNN)

Sundee Rutter was known by many for overcoming many challenges in life before losing her battle with coronavirus.

Rutter beat stage 4 breast cancer, and she also lost her husband years ago. She worked hard to provide for her children.

It was a life of beating the odds only to be ended by COVID-19 at age 42.

"Were pretty devastated, she beat cancer and lost the battle to Coronavirus? It’s just crazy,” Rutter’s best friend of 30 years Jessica Harris said.

Rutter’s family said two weeks ago that Sundee went to the hospital, but she was sent back home. A few days later, family members said she had a fever and trouble breathing, so her son took her back to a hospital, and she was admitted.

After a week of fighting, she died on Monday.

“I want people to really know it’s not just the elderly people,” Harris said. “It’s anyone and everyone who have compromised immune systems that are at risk.”

Her oldest son, 24, is now stepping up to take care of the family after he graduates from college to honor his mother’s legacy.

