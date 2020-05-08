Silver Creek Church teams up with Feeding America for food distribution May 21

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food distribution event on Thursday, May 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This will be a drive-through event so participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants.

Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle. It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

Pease call 906-249-1715 with questions.