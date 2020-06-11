Silver Creek Church hosts Feeding America food drive

Silver Creek Church in Harvey held a Feeding America mobile food drive on Thursday, June 11.

More than 15,000 pounds of food were delivered on truck by Feeding America of West Michigan.

Boxes packed with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy were loaded off the truck, ready to be handed out to those in need. To ensure social distancing, participants were asked to stay in their cars, as volunteers loaded the food for them.

In all, food was distributed to around 300 families suffering from food insecurity.

“In scripture, Jesus tells us that we need to be prepared to provide food for those who are hungry, and so this is just a great partnership between Feeding America and a local church, where we can partner together and we can provide that in a way that otherwise we couldn’t do all by ourselves,” said Kevin Taylor, Lead Pastor. Silver Creek Church.

Silver Creek Church is planning to host another mobile food drive in July.