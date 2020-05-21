Silver Creek Church holds Feeding America Food Drive

Silver Creek Church in Harvey held a feeding America mobile food drive on Thursday, May 21.

More than 12,000 pounds of food was delivered on Truck by Feeding America of West Michigan.

30 members of the church volunteered their time, packing up food for a drive through style event. To ensure social distancing, participants were asked to stay in their cars, as volunteers loaded the food for them.

In all, food was distributed to around 200 families suffering from food insecurity.

“We realize that families are often in a place where they don’t have everything they need. So, this is an opportunity for us to really serve and love our community, by being part of the Feeding America network of mobile food pantries,” said Kevin Taylor, Pastor of Silver Creek Church

Silver Creek Church is holding their next Feeding America event on June 11 and planning another in July.