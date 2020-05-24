Signs on high school lawn celebrate graduating class

If you drive by Marquette Senior High School, you'll see hundreds of signs in front all displaying the school's graduating seniors.

The idea for the signs came after teachers at the high school decided they wanted to do something special for the graduating class.

MSHS Principal, Jonathan Young, says it's the least the school could do to recognize the students’ hard work and accomplishments.

"We've gotten a great amount of feedback from families and from seniors that are very appreciative of being able to have those signs. For us, it's good to be able to share with the community and to be able to share with our seniors and to be able to celebrate some of their successes. So anything we can do to help offset some of the things they've missed out on is a great thing,” said Young

Young encourages seniors to take a picture by their signs and share them on the school's Facebook page.