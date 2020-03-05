Sidewalk Infill Plan discussed at Escanaba City Council Meeting

Plans to increase the number of sidewalks throughout Escanaba were discussed at Thursday’s City Council Meeting.

A representative from the Planning Commission provided an update on the project.

The core part of the city currently has sidewalks, but many newer developed areas in the city does not. It's part of Escanaba’s master plan to include more sidewalks around town.

“It makes our community walkable, along with the development of our bike path, we have over a million dollars in grants to do that work. It’s going us a move livable, more modern community,” said Patrick Jordan, Escanaba City Manager.

The City Council is still working towards approving the Sidewalk Infill Plan. It will be discussed further at the April 2 meeting.

Also during tonight’s meeting, the council approved the Brownfield plan for the former Escanaba Super One site in town, which outlines possible expenses that they can recoup through payment of future taxes.