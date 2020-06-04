Shopko Optical in Marquette reopens

After temporarily closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shopko Optical in Marquette is now open.

As part of their reopening plan, like many businesses, Shopko Optical has put in place increased safety measures.

Visits to the store are by appointment only to ensure proper social distancing between patients. There is also a wellness check as part of each appointment, including a questionnaire and a temperature check. Masks are required for all patients and doctors. Those will be provided to patients if they do not come wearing one.

"We have a lot of different steps throughout the patient journey. At the end of the day, we want to make sure it's as seamless as what they've come to expect from Shopko Optical. But we want to make sure that they also see the increased safety measures we have put in place," said Kirk Lauterback, CEO of Shopko Optical.

Appointments can also be made by calling 906-228-4120.