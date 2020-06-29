Shooting incident sends 1 to hospital early Saturday morning in Baraga Township

Michigan State Police say that troopers from the Calumet post were dispatched to the report of a person who was shot at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on M-38 in Baraga Township.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers found a 31-year-old man from Baraga with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Troopers also found a 28-year-old from Ashland, Wisconsin who was providing first aid to the victim.

Troopers were able to determine that the victim had stepped outside of the garage they were in when the Wisconsin man had picked up a firearm.

The Wisconsin man was handling the firearm when it was discharged, causing the round to go through the garage door and hit the victim.

Police say the two men involved are close friends and had been drinking alcohol in the garage prior to the incident.

The incident appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm and remains under investigation.

The victim was transported from the scene by Bay Ambulance to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and later transported to UPHS - Marquette for further treatment.

Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by Baraga County Sheriff's Department, Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, Pelkie First Reponders, and Bay Ambulance.