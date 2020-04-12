Sheriff's office arrests suspects in Houghton County home invasion

A man and woman have been arrested after they allegedly committed home invasion in South Range early Saturday morning.

According to a press release sent out by the Houghton County Sheriff’s office, the male suspect pulled a knife on a person inside the home.

The victim defended himself with a chainsaw.

The suspects then fled from the scene.

Deputies were able to locate both suspects at another home in South Range after an extensive search

A 40-year-old South Range Woman is being charged with home invasion.

A 32-year-old Warren man is being charged with home invasion felonious assault. Both are lodged in the Houghton County Jail.

No one was injured in the incident.

Their names are being withheld pending arraignment.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Houghton City Police Department and Hancock City Police Department.

TV6&FoxUP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

