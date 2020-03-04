Student arrested for threats at Rudyard school

Deputies from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate alleged threats at the Rudyard Area School after school staff received information that a student possibly had a handgun.

Staff received information on Tuesday morning that a student had threatened to shoot another student.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, a 17-year-old boy, a student, was taken into custody.

The student was already on probation for other offenses.

School administration found an imitation-type handgun in the student’s backpack.

The suspect is lodged in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility for a probation violation. Additional charges are expected to follow.

The investigation is ongoing.

TV6 & FOX UP will provide updates as they are made available.

