Student arrested for threats at Rudyard school

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Deputies from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate alleged threats at the Rudyard Area School after school staff received information that a student possibly had a handgun.
Staff received information on Tuesday morning that a student had threatened to shoot another student.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, a 17-year-old boy, a student, was taken into custody.
The student was already on probation for other offenses.
School administration found an imitation-type handgun in the student’s backpack.
The suspect is lodged in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility for a probation violation. Additional charges are expected to follow.
The investigation is ongoing.
TV6 & FOX UP will provide updates as they are made available.