Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry to open Friday

Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry has announcing its opening day for the 2020 season.

Starting Friday, May 29, ferries will be taking off from its St. Ignace and Mackinaw City locations. For the safety of passengers, Shepler's is adding signage to help with maintaining social distancing and increasing cleaning protocols between each ride.

The start date for the ferry service coincides with the planned Mackinac Island soft opening. It hopes that by starting slowly, they can make sure they are ready for the summer ahead.

“We want to make sure all those things are in place before we do get after it this summer, because Mackinac Island can be a very, very busy place, and we want to be prepared for them. We don’t want this thing to go ary before it has a chance to get going,” Chris Shepler, President of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry

