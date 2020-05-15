Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry to begin rides May 29

A popular ferry service to Mackinac Island will begin offering rides in two weeks.

According to a Facebook post, Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry rides will begin on Friday, May 29.

In replying to those commenting on its page about social distancing, the ferry company said there are "a good deal of changes in store for this season."

The company also said even if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends the "Stay Home" order, ferry rides will still begin May 29.

"Either way, we're going May 29. We're essential and our time has come. It's back to work for our crew. And yes, we [too] hope the orders will not be extended for our fellow Michiganders," the company said in a Facebook comment.

The ferry company said they haven't yet received much guidance from state or federal agencies on opening up, but said its working with professional agencies to guarantee a safe experience for everyone aboard.

TV6 & FOX UP has reached out to Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry to see what sort of safety procedures it may be implementing, but has not heard back at the time of posting.

