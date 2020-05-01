Several NMU departments hold virtual celebration for graduates

Despite COVID-19 preventing Northern Michigan University graduates from walking across the stage this year, a number of NMU academic departments are honoring students through a virtual celebration.

On Friday, the Department of Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences honored 50 students graduating right now, in May, or in August.

The department says this celebration will bring closure to students’ time at Northern where most students would've walked on Saturday at the Superior Dome.

"It's important thing right now because we can't have that physical contact of seeing each other, and getting to meet each other, of getting to meet the families of getting to say good-by to our students, and I think people just have the sense that suddenly it was going to be all over without having that sense of closure to really put it all together and process it, and celebrate it,” said Susy Ziegler, a NMU Associate Professor for Earth, Environmental and Geographical Sciences.

NMU wishes all graduates the very best as they enter their next journey.