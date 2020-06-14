September UP Honor Flight has been canceled

Continued concerns surrounding COVID-19 are among the reasons all National Honor Flight missions to Washington D.C. have been cancelled for the rest of the year.

That means the UP Honor Flight scheduled for September 23, 2020 will not take place.

The September mission was slated to carry veterans that did not get a chance to fly in the May 2020 Honor Flight Mission XVIII.

That mission was also canceled to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

UP Honor Flight President, Scott Knauf says there's a chance the police escort through the Nation's Capital may not be available by September 2020.

Instead, DC police may be needed to provide law enforcement for ongoing protests.

"So they cannot guarantee us having our escort. Just from that standpoint alone I do not want to go because we will not be able to see everything that we see in one day without that escort,” Knauf reasoned.

Up to 80 U.P veterans and their care-takers were confirmed for the September 2020 mission. More than 400 U.P. veterans are still waiting for their chance to fly.

Knauf says some other Honor Flight-related functions and fund raisers are still scheduled for later this summer. He's still hoping for a big turnout to those events so all U.P. veterans know they are still at the top of our minds. Visit the UP Honor Flight Facebook page for additional information.

To learn more about the Honor Flight, visit the UP Honor Flight website.