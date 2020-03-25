Separated by glass: New Yooper visited by family through hospital window

One Yooper family is celebrating in this time of coronavirus, in a unique way.

Parents Alisha and Kevin Rudden, of Ishpeming, welcomed their baby girl, Charlie Jo, at 8:07 a.m. March 24 at UP Health System – Bell hospital in Ishpeming. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

Due to hospital restrictions during this COVID-19 pandemic, visitation had to happen through the window.

In a post on TV6 & FOX UP’s Facebook page, Kevin said, “Adding to your family during a pandemic, responsibly and painfully. Love and hurt.”

Kevin told TV6 & FOX UP that baby and mom are both doing well.

Charlie Jo joins older siblings Kayla, 23; Whitney, 19; Lilly, 13; and Zeb, 11. Lilly and Zeb attend Negaunee Middle School.

Welcome to the world, Charlie Jo, and congratulations to your family!