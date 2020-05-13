Sen. Stabenow, Democratic Policy and Communications Committee calls for mental health funding during coronavirus pandemic

The United States Senate Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, chaired by Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D), is calling for additional funding for mental health services during the coronavirus pandemic.

A report released by the committee states that half of US adults' mental health has been negatively impacted by the virus. It also shows over 90 percent of US behavioral health organizations have been forced to reduce their operations due to funding concerns.

“All the things coming, at a time when we need these services to be comprehensive, robust and available in the community, in addition for all the pressure our doctors and nurses and other front line workers are under,” said Stabenow.

The newest proposed coronavirus relief legislation includes $3 Billion for funding of mental health services. That bill is currently in the House of Representatives, with a vote expected to take place Friday, May 15.