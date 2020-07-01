Sen. Peters report: More than $1B in stimulus checks paid to deceased individuals

A new report released by U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, states that more than $1B in improper stimulus payments were sent to deceased Americans as part of the CARES act.

As part of this Coronavirus aid act, income-eligible citizens across the country received a $1,200 stimulus check. In the report, data from the Government Accountability Office shows that 1.1M payments were made to deceased individuals.

“Certainly, that money was inappropriately sent out, folks need to return that money, but now you’re putting the burden on taxpayers who received these checks for deceased loved ones that now need to return that money, and this is something that should have never happened,” said Sen. Peters.

Legislation introduced by Sen. Peters requires information to be cross checked with the Social Security Office’s list of deceased individuals prior to any Governmental payments being made. That act has now passed the senate and awaits a vote in the house.