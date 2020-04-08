Sen. Peters calls for $13 per hour increase for front line workers during coronavirus pandemic

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D, Mich.) is joining other senate democrats, calling for a $25,000 premium pay increase for some essential workers.

The proposal is called the “COVID-19 Hero Fund.” Essential front line workers would receive a pay increase equal to $13 an hour through the end of this year. For employees making more than $200,000 a year, it would cap at $5,000.

The plan also includes a $15,000 recruitment incentive for workers to attract and secure the employees needed during this time.

Under the plan, Peters says these benefits would be available to those working in health care, grocery stores, postal service and more.

“I think it’s important for us to tell our front line necessary workers that not only do we appreciate them, they should be compensated for taking additional risk for themselves as well as their for their families,” said Sen. Peters.

Peters hopes the “Hero Fund” proposal is included in the next funding bill relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

