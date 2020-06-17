Sen. Gary Peters introduces Strong Communities Act

Michigan Senator Gary Peters Wednesday, introduced new legislation aimed at improving relations and trust between police and their communities.

The new proposal, which Peters has called the Strong Communities Act, looks to help recruiting efforts within racially diverse communities. One way it would do that is providing federal grants for recruits to attend an academy if they agree to work in their community for four years.

"It's an opportunity for us to give law enforcement another tool, another way to recruit talented individuals to join the police force who understand the community intimately and look forward to being a part of the public safety system in that community," said Senator Gary Peters (D).

Peters also said he's hopeful the bill would be looked at as soon as next week as part of a package with bipartisan support.

