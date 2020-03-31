Seeing the good: Stories of hope, happiness, and helping your neighbors

Times are tough, and sometimes the outlook seems bleak, but there is always hope.

Yoopers are full of Sisu—strong, determined, helpful and always persevering.

Below, you will find links to stories TV6 & FOX UP has done showing how Yoopers are coming together during this coronavirus pandemic, and how neighbors are helping neighbors.

Residentss across Upper Michigan, and the world, are sharing “Hearts of Hope” and "Social Distancing Rainbows" to encourage 'togetherness' in this time of social distancing.

A large group of volunteers has gathered supplies to make face masks for front-line hospital, pharmacy, and clinic doctors and nurses in an effort called Masks for Marquette. Other organizations, such as Beth Millner Jewelry and Dan Perkins Construction, are helping make metal nose pieces for the masks.

Longtime Upper Peninsula manufacturer, Stormy Kromer, has shifted production gears, to focus on making masks and hospital gowns.

Many organizations are helping out in different ways.

Some are donating or making personal protection equipment (PPE) to local hospitals and similar organizations. Those include Northern Michigan University, NMU’s School of Art & Design, and Marquette Senior High School.

Even Calumet Electronics is creating more and more circuit boards for breathing ventilators in hospitals.

Grocery stores are offering special hours and pick-up options for those who are the most vulnerable.

A new Yooper had to meet her family through a hospital window. While this seems a bit sad, it shows the importance of social distancing, to keep your loved ones and neighbers safe.

Even TV6 Meteorologist Jennifer Perez is offering up some fun weather lessons, "What's Up With the Weather?", for children and adults alike.

TV6 & FOX UP General Manager, Rick Rhoades, shared a message of hope and resiliency.

Remember, there are always good things happening in the world, especially when Yoopers are in it together. That’s why Upper Michigan is Someplace Special. “Keep Calm and Yooper On.”

