Second, third coronavirus deaths in Michigan reported

Henry Ford Health System Thursday announced its first COVID-19 related death. The 81-year-old patient died Wednesday at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

“As we continue to respond aggressively to this pandemic and monitor developments, both around the world and now here in our nation, we knew we would eventually have to make this announcement,” said Bob Riney, President, Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer, Henry Ford Health System. “We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends.”

“This is a sobering reminder about how critical it is to prevent the spread of the infection,” said Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Henry Ford Health System. “We must continue to urge our families, friends and neighbors to take the recommended steps to protect ourselves and our most vulnerable patients – namely the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.”

As of March 18 (end of day), the health system identified more than two dozen COVID-19 positive cases across its facilities and expects that number to rise, now that additional testing capabilities are up and running, including its own lab at Henry Ford Hospital.

In its first day, the lab received more than 1,200 orders for testing. Currently, the lab has the capacity to run approximately 100 tests per day, with results processed within 24 hours.

WDIV in Detroit reports health officials in Oakland County have also confirmed a woman at McLaren Oakland Hospital has died from coronavirus.

The woman is in her 50s and had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus, according to hospital officials.

This is the third confirmed coronavirus-related death in the state. A man in his 50s died from the virus Wednesday in Wayne County. He also had underlying health issues, according to officials.

