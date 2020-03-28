Second positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Marquette County



UPDATE: The second person testing positive for COVID-19 is from Republic Township. TV6 News talked with him Saturday afternoon on how he's feeling.

He says he has a dry, hacking cough, that spontaneously comes and goes, along with a rising and falling temperature. Other than that, he says he feels fine. He's isolating himself at home with his wife, who has no symptoms of Coronavirus. She contacted the Marquette County Health Department Saturday morning. He says she'll see her family doctor and be tested for the virus.

There's more on this latest case of COVID-19 in Marquette County on Saturday's TV6 Late News at 11 P.M. Eastern Time.

The Marquette County Health Department announced a second confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the county Saturday afternoon.

The MCHD became aware of the case identified through commercial lab testing.

The MCHD will notify people who have been identified as close contacts.

They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

MCHD will not be disclosing information about the individual. No other information is available at this time.

