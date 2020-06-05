Second positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Iron County

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department has been notified of a second presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Iron County Friday.

This case, an adult man, is not related to the first presumptive positive case reported earlier this week.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department is working on notifying those who may have been in close contact. The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

This brings Iron County's cases to two, with no deaths or recoveries reported. The first case in Iron County was reported on Monday, June 1.

Coronavirus cases in Upper Michigan now stand at 120, with 16 deaths and at least 80 recoveries reported.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include cough, fever/chills, sore throat, shortness of breath, unusual headache, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, and loss of smell and/or taste.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces. People are encouraged to social distance when possible, or consider wearing a face mask.

Please check out http://www.didhd.org/ for more information. Other reliable sources include a href="https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/"target="_blank">Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.