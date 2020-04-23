Second pet dog killed in April, public’s tips asked in fatal poison cases in northern Wisconsin

The Wis. Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service are repeating their collective call for the public’s help in solving a rash of fatal poisoning deaths of domestic dogs and wildlife following the second death this month of a domestic dog in a northern Wisconsin county.

A 4-year-old yellow Labrador was with its owner when it suddenly died April 21 while recreating on U.S. Forest Service land in the Town of Alvin, Forest County. A 3-year-old German Shepherd died in the same area on April 1 while being walked on a leash.

Both dogs passed away very quickly after consuming substances placed on and along gravel roads just south of the state of Michigan border in these latest two deaths.

Authorities investigating the poisoning deaths suspect the April dog deaths could be related to similar poisoning cases involving other pet dogs and wildlife in nearby counties. Lab results are pending.

As the COVID-19 public health emergency is on, more people are practicing social distancing while walking outdoors with pets. The public is advised to use dog leashes and watch for signs– such as dead wildlife – that poison may be in the area.

Seven domestic dog deaths have occurred in Forest, Marinette and Florence counties. While the investigation is focused on the three counties, it is unknown if other counties could be involved. In addition to the unfortunate poisoning of these family pets, investigators also found dead raptors, coyotes, weasels, raccoons and wolves. Lab tests have confirmed the presence of dangerous toxic substances as the cause of death in these wildlife cases and the domestic dogs.

If you have information or a tip – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please contact the WDNR Violation Hotline. You may confidentially report by calling or texting: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. You also may report online at https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/rav/. The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Trained staff relay information to conservation wardens.

