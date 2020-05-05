Screened Image supports local food banks with new COVID-19 'Someplace Special' shirts

You can now show off your support for the TV6 Virtual Canathon with a new t-shirt from the Screened Image in Marquette, while helping your local community.

Lorrie Hayes, owner of the Screened Image in Marquette, has partnered with TV6 & FOX UP to make ‘Someplace Special’ t-shirts for 30 years. That made it easy for her to work with TV6 & FOX UP general manager Rick Rhoades when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Michigan.

"We started putting our heads together about what we can do, and once the Virtual Canathon took off, it was a natural fit," said Hayes.

The Screened Image is now printing COVID-19 themed ‘Someplace Special’ t-shirts to help raise funds for local food banks.

"Getting an opportunity to do this, is just phenomenal and I’m just so grateful for TV6," said Hayes.

The shirts, which cost $30, are sold online, and one-third of the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul, who will then distribute the funds to local food banks.

The most important part is the funds will be donated to those organizations in whatever Upper Peninsula county you order the shirt from.

"You can be in Wakefield and buy one of these shirts and it goes back to your community, you can be in Sault Ste. Marie and it's going back to your community, or anywhere in the Upper Peninsula, which is very cool," said Hayes.

No need to worry about shirts running out, Hayes says as long as the pandemic carries on, and people are in need, she will be selling the shirts.

"I've got a couple hundred going right now, and I know that the need is going to be out there,” said Hayes. “So we're just ready to print as they go and see where it goes from there."

To purchase a shirt, or learn more about the Virtual TV6 Canathon, click here.

