Heads up hiking enthusiasts, the Scouting @Home Hike-In will take place this weekend.

Patrick O'Brien, Hiawathaland District Director of the Bay Lakes Council of the Boy Scouts of America says the Scouting @Home Hike-In is a great way to explore the outdoors, bond with your family, all while social distancing.

"You don't have to be a Scout family to participate. Any family in the U.P. can participate in this. There's lots of ways you can participate because we're encouraging the hike to happen anytime this weekend. It could be anything from a backpacking trip on the North Country Tail or we could do a day hike here at Little Presque Isle or just a hike around your yard," O'Brien asserted.

You may already know the many benefits of hiking. You get to see things you otherwise wouldn't. It's good exercise. You’re also making memories and taking pictures.

"We're encouraging taking pictures of you hike and we actually have contest. There are a lot of different categories,” O'Brien exclaimed.

Categories include Picture Categories include: Best picture of Cub Scout(s), Scouts(s), Venturer(s), Best Family Pic, Best Scenery, Best Wildlife, Best Plant Life, Best Action Pic, and Best Service Project Pic.

Email pics to scoutingathome@baylakesbsa.org.

O’Brien says there’ll be an awards campfire broadcast at 7:30/6:30 central on Monday June 1st. Click here for more information.

Meanwhile, O'Brien and the Boy Scouts have compiled a list of ten essential items to pack for any hike.

"Map and compass in case you get lost. You definitely want to have matches or flint and steel to start a fire. You’ll need a pocket knife and rain gear. I actually also have an emergency poncho in my pack. You should pack a small easy to carry first aid kit,” O’Brien recommended.

The first aid kit should include a reusable ice pack, every day bandages and band aids, antiseptic, handkerchief and any medications.

“Bring enough water, sun protection like a hat and sunscreen,” O’Brien urged.

Pack some high calories trail food to fuel your hike. You're going to sweat so bring a change of clothes or at least a change of socks.

“A flash light or head lamp and bug spray,” O’Brien concluded.

Your ten essentials may vary depending on your hike. But wherever you’re going, O'Brien says to be prepared.

"That's of course the Scout motto is ‘be prepared’ so that's why we recommend the ten essential items.

Visit the Bay Lakes Council's website for even more information.