Scott's Subs & Pizza in Iron River offers free bottle water and discounted food to healthcare workers

To show appreciation during this time, Scott’s Subs and Pizza in Iron River is offering discounts for healthcare workers.

All healthcare workers will get a dollar off their purchase.

They will also get a free bottle of water. The sub place says because water is the single most "essential" element to keeping your immune systems running optimally.

The owner, Nick Lundin says he appreciates everyone on the front lines.

"We always appreciate what they do, but we don't always know what they have to endure. So we will do anything we can to help out. It's about getting people in here, so we can keep people working," said Lundin.

Scott’s Subs has a drive thru or pick up window, and is offering delivery. They are also allowing outdoor seating, in their socially distanced eating area.

