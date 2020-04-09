Scientists warn virus will be with us through summer

A group of scientists is warning the Trump administration that warmer weather may not lessen the spread of COVID-19.

Experts point to data that shows the virus has already spread rapidly in countries that are coming out of summer, like Australia. (Source: Pool, CNN)

Experts point to data that shows the virus spread rapidly in countries that are just coming out of summer, like Australia.

The theory is emerging just as the Trump administration's top medical advisors on the coronavirus task force say normal life may never look as it once did.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says shaking hands should disappear completely.

That will help with COVID-19, but also with other diseases, too.

“I’ve been hearing, and I think the data will show that a lot of other infections that are transmitted by hand-to-hand content have actually plummeted in incidence in the last several months, one of them is influenza,” said Jeanne Marrazzo, the director of infectious diseases at The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

As new data comes in about the coronavirus outbreak in the New York City area, the information shows most of the cases came from Europe, not China, where the virus originated.

More than 80,000 people have contracted the virus in New York City, according to the New York Times. The death toll is over 4,500.

President Donald Trump has suggested that cases in the United States will peak around Easter.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.