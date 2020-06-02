Schools face budget cuts, unknowns

As one school year comes to an end, administration focuses on another.

"We have more unknowns right now than known,” said the Norway-Vulcan Area Schools Superintendent, Lou Steigerwald.

This makes it hard to plan for the future. Steigerwald says if social distancing must still be implemented in a few months, it will be difficult in a school setting.

"The purpose of a school is to educate students. We were designed to have class sizes in the neighbor of 25 to 30,” he said.

There is possible talk of hybrid classes, or even continuing online, but Breitung Townships Schools superintendent, Craig Allen says online learning was hard.

"Engaging students, that day to day contact, the social emotional learning, with peers, the getting along with people, just wasn't there,” said Allen.

Both superintendents say the budgets cuts to schools may be the hardest factor they need to move past in the upcoming months and the next school year.

"We're trying to prepare for a school year, not knowing how we're going to have to do social distancing, we're expecting huge budget cuts,” said Steigerwald.

He says if they must change the school setting, that would require more money, and more transportation; two things that could be lacking. For now, the schools will continue to work with what they can.

"We have a lot of variables we have to work through,” said Allen

They encourage parents to reach out to lawmakers to voice concerns.

