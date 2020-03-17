Schoolcraft County announces closures, changes for offices, court, jail, DHHS

Schoolcraft County has announced some changes for the rest of March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All Schoolcraft County Board and Committee meetings have been canceled for the remainder of March 2020.

Circuit Court (906 341-3655), District Court (906 341-3630), Probate Court (906 341-3641) and Friend of the Court (906 341-3650) may have canceled/rescheduled court hearings, however, please call each individual Office to confirm your hearing and get instruction on how to proceed.

The Schoolcraft County Jail has been closed to the public. No visitation will be allowed until further notice.

The Schoolcraft County Courthouse Offices will be closed to the general public (only admittance would be by appointment only and only business that cannot be handled via mail, email, or phone) effective end of business March 17, 2020, until further notice. If your business is crucial nature, please contact the appropriate county office to set up an appointment to alleviate a crowded situation.

Department of Health and Human Services will remain open to the public at this time, however, entry to their offices will only be at their entrance on the front east end of the Courthouse.

It is requested that you check the county website if services are needed for further information or for additional closure information.

