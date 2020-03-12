School officials explain coronavirus' impact on K-12 schools in UP

Public schools and universities throughout the area are sharing their plans tonight to address potential coronavirus protections and possible outbreak.

Northern Michigan University announced Thursday their plans to cancel in-person classes and go online.

NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine also explained their approach on the COVID-19 Virus, and when is the breaking point to cancel school.

In order for NICE Community Schools to close, DeAugustine says the district would need to take direction from Marquette County’s Health Department, the state and federal government.

"Right now, it doesn't sound like we're going to have to close down. Luckily, the younger ages aren't as impacted as older adults,” explained DeAugustine.

DeAugustine says the school district will, however, continue ongoing communication to parents, students and staff about the virus and how to stay safe.

"The way we think we can help most is to make sure that we don't have our kids interact with older adults or adults who are already sick,” he said.

Marquette Area Public Schools is also taking a similar approach to addressing the coronavirus.

The school district recently developed a four-tiered plan to address COVID-19, and help prevent its spread through effective communication and cleaning practices directed by the state.

Those included are remembering to wash your hands with soap and water, staying home if sick and overall practicing good hygiene.

"I believe everyone sent out a similar letter to parents making sure to let kids know to wash their hands very thoroughly, and to clean off devices that they use a lot,” said DeAugustine.

Universities like Northern Michigan University announced Wednesday their shift to online classes effective this upcoming Monday, lasting until April 3.

Campus buildings will remain open, but the school plans to take extra measures to keep them clean and safe.

"Starting on Monday, traditional face to face classes will be delivered in a distance or online learning format. That's really up to the faculty member to decide how they do that individually,” said NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall.

If the campus needs to extend classes past April 3, NMU will re-evaluate the situation by March 30.