School meal program continues throughout Ishpeming and Negaunee

Children in Negaunee and Ishpeming can still receive breakfast and lunch throughout the rest of the school schedule.

Chartwells Food Service provides meals to both Negaunee and Ishpeming Public Schools. While the schools are closed, they’re distributing meals at various locations throughout the two districts.

On Mondays and Thursdays, meal packs with four breakfasts and lunches can be picked up at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Ishpeming.

“The breakfast and lunch that is available to kids at the school, sometimes that’s the only time they eat. So we want to make sure we’re feeding as many kids as possible with healthy nutritious meals and getting them some fresh fruit and veggies at the same time,” said Calvin Attwell, Food Service Director at Chartwells.

Meals will continue to be available until the scheduled end of the school year on June 5. A full list of pick up locations can be found below:

Negaunee Middle School: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday

Negaunee Township Hall: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday

Richmond Township Library: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday

Ishpeming High School - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday

Christ The King Lutheran Church Ishpeming - 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday and Thursday.

