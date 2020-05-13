School districts begin exploring possible future for students and staff if reopened

Two school districts in Marquette County are preparing for a possible reopening this fall.

NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine understands it may not be realistic to think about schools reopening this fall, but he says he and staff are proactively getting ready if this is a possibility.

"Our number one hope is that we can get back to business as usual. We're realistic this may not be likely, but that's what we're hoping for and preparing for,” he explained.

DeAugustine says they school district is also looking into a hybrid system, where only some students come to school every other day if face to face instruction is limited.

"It's just kind of a wait and see, but I think as I said we're getting better at distance learning, and hopefully we'll continue to improve if that's the case, but we're hopeful that we can get back to regular operations when September comes,” he said.

If given the 'okay' to reopen, DeAugustine says he and staff are looking to do a refresher program this summer for students.

"We should have a taste of normalcy if that comes in August and gets our kids back here on campus, and that'll be a good test run to get our operations back up and running for September,” he explained.

Marquette Area Public Schools says they too are taking a similar approach as NICE Community Schools through online learning services and social distancing.

"Again it's pretty early in the process, we're not really sure what's going to develop with the pandemic as things move forward, and what's going to be the safest solution for our students, staff and our entire community,” said MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders.

The superintendents say they're prepared for budget cuts too, and will make necessary adjustments maintain operations and programs.