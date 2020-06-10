Scattered power outages reported Wednesday morning across Upper Michigan

Cloverland Electric Cooperation and the Upper Pensinsula Power Company (UPPCO) have been reporting scattered power outages across Upper Michigan Wednesday morning.

Cloverland Electric had nearly 2,000 outages throughout Mackinac, Schoolcraft, Delta, Luce, and Chippewa counties just before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. As of 6:00 a.m., the power company is reporting 267 outages.

Cloverland Electric says that the outages are primarily due to high winds and heavy rain moving through its service territory. The company says crews have been dispatched and are working to resolve the issues.

Meantime, UPPCO is reporting 3,040 outages in Alger County as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. According to the company's outage map, there are also 193 outages in Delta County.

