Sayklly's can still be a part of your Easter traditions

Every Yooper knows the joy of finding a Sayklly’s Easter egg in their Easter basket.

“Sayklly’s began in 1906. It started in downtown Escanaba. It’s continued to manufacture candies. In the 50s it turned to a whole sale business and a retail business,” said Kevin Robitaille, president of Sayklly’s.

A man named Joseph Sayklly moved from Lebanon with his family to follow his American dream. Joseph, his wife Mary, and their nine children built Sayklly’s Candies into the thriving business we know today.

At Sayklly’s Easter is an important family holiday.

“Easter for Sayklly’s means to be with the family and to have a great time and great fellowship,” said Robitaille.

Even though the chocolate factory is not producing candies during this time, you can still fill your basket with your favorite Sayklly’s goodies. While the storefronts are closed, grocery stores have been stocking their shelves with Sayklly’s Easter candy.

“Like Elmer’s county market so thanks to Mikey D and the crew there,” said Robitaille.

So if Sayklly’s is a part of your family’s tradition, this year doesn’t have to be any different.

You can stop in Elmer’s County Market to pick up an Easter egg. Even though you won’t get them in time for Easter this year, you can always order your favorite Sayklly’s goodies online.

Either way, you can continue support Joseph Sayklly’s dream 114 years after he opened the first store. While continuing to pass your Yooper family traditions on to the next generation.

To order Sayklly’s online, click here.