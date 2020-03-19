Sawyer Int'l Airport keeping facilities extra clean

Even though Sawyer International Airport is seeing a drastic decline in passengers, the airport is still taking extra measures to keep their building safe and clean.

Traveling is probably the last thought most Americans are thinking during this time.

But for those who must still travel, Sawyer International Airport workers reassures that travelers’ safety is the airport’s top priority.

"The airport has taken a very proactive stance on this,” said Director of Operations, Duane Duray.

The airport started with a thorough daily routine sterilization of arrival and departure terminals.

These same measures are also being applied in the Airport Services Center.

"Recently, we went in and we completely cleaned out the terminal of any lose articles that may possibly carry the virus,” explained Duray.

For passengers, airport officials are emphasizing social distancing.

Staff also removed the children's playground area in the terminals.

"We're working with the officials at the Marquette County Health Department to establish procedures and processes so that we're again being cognizant of those risk conditions for spreading the virus,” said Marquette County Administrator, Scott Erbicsh.

Meanwhile, airport officials report a drastic decline in passengers.

"We have experienced significant drops prior to the COVID-19 breakout, we were usually running about 80 to 90 percent load factors but now we are below 20 percent load factors,” explained Duray.

Sawyer International Airport anticipates this trend will continue for a while.

Duray is expecting a financial impact, but remains optimistic potential emergency airport funding from the federal government will help.