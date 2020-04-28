Sawyer International Airport to receive over $18 million in federal funding

The CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in March, calls for nearly $10 billion of federal aid to be given to eligible airports.

Nearly $300 million of that aid was allocated for Michigan airports, with Sawyer International Airport set to receive $18,075,846 in funding.

"We're going to utilize portions of the 18 million for operating expenses, which is all eligible within the CARES Act allowing the airport to account for not only our operating losses, but our operating expenses,” said Sawyer International Airport Director of Operations, Duane DuRay

DuRay says the money is much-needed due to revenue loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Where we should've seen four, potentially five, flights per day, we're now down to a very skeleton schedule. Right now through the month of April, we're showing one flight per day per carrier, so that only gives us two flights a day, seven days a week,” DuRay said.

The money, DuRay says, will go to help with things such as operational costs and employee payroll.

He estimates that the money will be available in the next few weeks.

"We have a lot of avenues that are going to be impacted with this for our revenue: our rental cars, fuel, passengers, and another big ticket item, is our parking lot,” DuRay added.

Keeping the airport afloat with these funds, DuRay says, is important because it affects the entire economy of Marquette County.

"Airports are economic engines. For reasons like Marquette, the airport is our access to the community and to the world,” DuRay said.

To see a map outlining which airports are receiving funds, and how much they are receiving, click here.

