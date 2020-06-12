Sawyer Airport plans to increase passenger flights in July

Director of Operations at Sawyer Intl Airport, Duane DuRay says passenger numbers plummeted during the month of March and have been slow to recover.

"We went from almost 4500 total passengers in one month down to like 393 passengers. Going from 100% or 95% to a 6% is substantial," DuRay declared.

So as you might expect, April was a very bleak month at Sawyer according to DuRay.

"May started to see an uptick in passengers. June is starting to show even better numbers," DuRay announced.

Now Duray says both American and Delta will increase their flight schedule starting the first week in July.

"We'll have Detroit, Minneapolis and Chicago with an uptick of four flights a day versus two flights a day," DuRay boasted.

Keep in mind, the airlines are still restricting the passenger flow.

"They are reducing the passenger loads to provide social distancing and to make it safer for the traveling public. We're still very serious about what COVID-19 brings to the table. We continue to sterilize the terminal building and all of our facilities where the public has access,” DuRay asserted.

Staff at Sawyer are performing those sanitizing steps with enough frequency to maximize safety and minimize exposure to the virus.

“Both air carriers are going to require people to wear masks in flight. Both American and Delta at least to this date, started to supply passengers who don't have their own masks,” DuRay assured us.

DuRay warns, traveling may not be as easy as it once was. Connections may be a little further apart and your travel schedules may be extended.

However, despite these relatively minor inconveniences, DuRay says now may be the perfect time to book a flight.

"I have a pretty good feeling that this would be a good time to shop for airline tickets. Because they're going to be most likely discounting flights to get you back in the air. So if you have any future travel plans this would be the time that you should go online and do some research and see if this is the time for you to make that trip someplace," DuRay advertised.

Click here to visit the Sawyer International Airport website for more information.