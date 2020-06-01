Sault Tribe government offices reopen

Sault Tribe government offices reopned Monday, June 1.

The tribal government is ready to serve its people with safety procedures in place for both its tribal members and team members.

As a service organization, the Sault Tribe brings vital services to Sault Tribe members. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the tribe’s State of Emergency, the tribe has operated with essential team members only, suspending regular appointments or medical care.

By re-opening while observing safety protocols consistent with CDC and public health guidelines, the tribe can offer its full range of membership services to its members.

Tribal Chairperson Aaron Payment said, “We appreciate our essential team members who worked though the last several weeks and welcome the resumption of regular operations.”