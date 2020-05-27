Sault Tribe covers team members’ health, life, long-term disability premiums

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is helping members through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tribal chairperson and Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Board of Directors acknowledges this is a difficult time for everyone.

To help relieve some of this burden, Sault Tribe will pay the employee portion of health, life and long-term disability premiums for all team members — Governmental, Casino, Housing and EDC.

Until further notice, team members will no longer see the premium for health, life and long-term disability deducted from their paychecks.

Thanks to all team members for their dedication as a Sault Tribe team member.

Team members should contact their immediate supervisor with any questions or concerns.

