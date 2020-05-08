Sault Tribe, Kewadin Casinos extends temporary closure in continued response to COVID-19

To assure the health and safety of its tribal members, team members and community, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians’ government and the Kewadin Casinos have extended the temporary closure of the tribal government and all five casinos until June 1.

The tribe’s highest priority is the safety of its employees and community members during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tribal Board of Directors declared a state of emergency March 17 and gave the tribe’s Executive Director, Casino CEO and EDC Director temporary powers, including closures, "that are deemed essential to the protection of the public.”

All personnel except essential services will stay at home to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Approximately 480 essential service personnel are working to continue providing needed services to the membership and the programs that support membership services.

Governmental team members’ emergency pay will continue with the exception of seasonal team members and those who may be given lay-off status. Team members should contact their supervisors with any questions.

Kewadin Casinos is working to adjust services for reopening with appropriate social distancing measures. Casino team members are also receiving emergency pay, except those who volunteered to take a temporary furlough. Team members on furlough are still receiving benefits and will be brought back as business demand ramps up.

For more information about the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, please visit http://www.saulttribe.com. For more information about Kewadin Casinos, please visit www.Kewadin.com and its Facebook page @kewadincasinos. Please follow the tribe’s official Facebook page @saulttribe for news and updates and helpful posts during the emergency shutdown.

Tribal Chairperson Aaron Payment and the Sault Tribe Board of Directors would like Kewadin, governmental and enterprise team members, Sault Tribe members and patrons know, "We place your safety and health at a premium. We are working in a unified way to ensure we maximize our opportunities to bring resources home to allow us to keep you safe."