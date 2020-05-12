Sandy Knoll teachers to hold parade to say hello to students Wednesday, May 13

Teachers from Marquette’s Sandy Knoll Elementary School have come up with a unique way to see their students during the school closure.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, nearly all teachers and support staff from the school will be parading around town in vehicles to see their students.

Starting from the Berry Events Center, the route takes the parade through neighborhoods where many Sandy Knoll students live. It also includes various places for families who don’t live on the route to park and watch the parade.

“The hopes of this parade is to just sort of find a reason to celebrate during this time, where there’s so much uncertainty and stress, and really just bring about a way to see them face to face, and a little bit of a sense of normalcy that we’ve been missing over these last few months,” said Peggy Lagina, PE and Technology Teacher at Sandy Knoll.

The Sandy Knoll staff is encouraging students to participate while also following the correct social distancing guidelines.