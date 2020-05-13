Sandy Knoll Elementary School teachers participate in special parade for students

Dozens of cars filled Berry Events Center parking lot Wednesday to prepare for a special parade around town to show Sandy Knoll Elementary School students they are missed.

The social distancing festivities began around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when teachers lined their decorated cars to take off to different communities where students live.

The school hopes this will spread a little joy to students and parents during these trying times.

"It's one of those moments where I'm getting the chills and getting a little choked up even. We've all really needed this,” said Sandy Knoll Physical Education and Technology Teacher, Peggy Lagina. “I think we need this just as much if not more than our students do."

Teachers encourage students to continue being on their best behavior for parents at home.