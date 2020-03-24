Sands Township suspends curbside garbage pick up for one week

Sands Township is temporarily suspending curbside garbage pickup due to concerns over the coronavirus.

This week, they are offering drop off service, where garbage trucks will be parked in designated areas around the township.

It’s available Wednesday, at Fire Hall #2 from 9 a.m.- noon and at the transfer station from 4 - 7 p.m. On Thursday, trash can be dropped off at the Township Office from 9 a.m. - noon, and again on Saturday at the transfer station from 2-5 p.m.

“We’re just asking that people be patient. We understand that garbage collection is a necessary and critical need, and we’re trying to sort out how the township can best meet needs while we’re still protecting employees,” said Darlene Walch, Sands Township Supervisor

Normal curbside pickup will resume next week with increased safety measures. These would include plans limiting the time that two employees would work out of the same vehicle.