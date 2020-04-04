Sandhill cranes return to Upper Michigan

It’s great weather to get outside and do some bird watching, and finding their way back north right now is a popular bird, the Sandhill crane. Sandhill cranes spend the winter months in Florida before making their way to the Midwest in the spring months.

Around late March to early April we start to see the cranes in wetlands here in Upper Michigan. They'll nest in water, and they'll feed along road sides or in fields without snow.

“This is a great time to get out and look for them, as long as you're of course maintaining a good physical distances from other people due to COVID-19 concerns,” said John Pepin, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Deputy Public Information Officer. “But we can still encourage people to get out there and take a look at Sandhill cranes, they're beautiful birds to see.”

Be sure to stay at least six feet away from other people, and give the birds plenty of space as well so you don't scare them off.

