Sam Bracket named new ski operations manager at Pine Mountain Ski Resort

Pine Mountain Ski Resort in Iron Mountain has a new ski operations manager.

Sam Bracket, has spent the last four years as the mountain manager at Pine Mountain. Now, he will be working to oversee improvements to the ski hill and its operations.

He looks forward to improving their ski school, for next ski season.

"I'm excited. This is what my career has been leading towards. We want to get people interested in skiing, keep them coming back. Ski groups and ski clubs, will be our main focus,” said Bracket.

Bracket will begin in this new role April 1.

