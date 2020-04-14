Salvation Army open, adapting, growing

The Salvation Army remains open, though they've adapted some new methods in keeping with the social distancing guidelines.

Meals are now served as takeout only while the food pantry has gone to a drive up system allowing for no contact while picking up items. A donor has also stepped up and provided pre-paid gas cards for those who need money to come into town and pick up food. Another donor has also stepped up to do a dollar for dollar match for donations, a link to that website is in the related links section on this page.

"To see the counties step in with the monetary donations and the food donations, everything that we do is based on volunteers and based on the donations we receive and we're real pleased that our programs are actually growing in this time to make sure that we get the help out to the people that need it," said Captain Doug Winters from the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army has also established a faith support hotline, that number is 1-888-651-7294. Also, the Feeding America food truck is still scheduled for Thursday April 16 in Marquette. It will be a drive thru system with workers wearing masks and gloves for protection.

