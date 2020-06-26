Salvation Army offering COVID-19 response services, by application, in Houghton County

The Salvation Army in Hancock is ready to serve families impacted by COVID-19 financially.

Clients who can provide documentation they have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have exhausted all state and federal assistance resources may apply.

The Salvation Army has funding available for the following services: automotive repair and maintenance, burial services, child care services, peplacement of appliances, medical assistance, mortgage/rent assistance, transportation, and utility assistance.

Please note that there are specific requirements for each service and appointments are necessary. Please contact Sue at The Salvation Army at 906-482-3420. Appointments will be available after July 13.

As a reminder, The Salvation Army still has the Food Pantry available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as well as appointments for energy assistance with MEAP. The organization has also started in-person Worship Services on Sundays at 11:00 a.m.