Salvation Army holds food distribution in Marquette

Wednesday afternoon the Salvation army in Marquette transformed their retail store into a food distribution center. Volunteers from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Rotary and the Salvation Army were working to distribute 15,000 pounds of food.

The Salvation Army estimates that'll help feed about 300 families. Milk, meat, potatoes, apples and oranges were just some of the items each family got to take home.

"It's always important to give back, we're all so lucky, we have great jobs, we have great family lives, it's just important to help people and make sure they have plenty to eat," said Volunteer, Bobbi Bray.

This is the third time the Salvation Army has used their retail space to distribute food. Any leftover food from Wednesday will go to their food pantry.

